TDB urges pilgrims to keep away from Sabariamala

Travacore Devaswom Board president N.Vasu has urged the public not to attend the monthly poojas at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Mr.Vasu told reporters here on Tuesday that the request to pilgrims to abstain themselves from the monthly poojas was made in view of the precautionary measures initiated following the spread of Covid- 19 cases in the country. Pilgrims from all over the country reach the temple for the monthly poojas. The State Cabinet too had called upon the public to suspend festivals marriages and other functions that would have mass gatherings.

The board would not physically block pilgrims reaching the temple for the monthly poojas, but Mr.Vasu exuded the confidence that Ayyappa devotees from different States who frequent the temple would cooperate with the board and the government to contain the spread of the virus. The poojas and other rituals will be held by the Melsanthi and other board staff residing at Sabarimala. No additional staff will be deputed to the temple.

The board has also urged the advisory committees of other temples under its ambit to cancel cultural programmes planned in connection with the annual festivals and restrict it to the conduct of traditional rituals to avoid mass gatherings.

The precautionary measures have been initiated in the current month and would be reviewed as per the changing circumstances, Mr.Vasu said