TDB to produce Aravana without cardamom

January 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In view of a High Court order to stop immediately the distribution of aravana at Sabarimala temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is all set to commence the distribution of cardamom-less Aravana for sale at Sabarimala from Thursday onwards.

According to K. Ananthagopan, president, TDB, steps have been initiated to commence production of aravana without cardamom on a war-footing. “The production is slated to begin from Wednesday night itself and the offering will be distributed to the pilgrims from Thursday onwards. The devotees will be fully satisfied only if aravana is made available to them,” he told media persons at Erumely on Wednesday.

The Board has the capacity to prepare two-and-a-half lakh cans of aravana per day and the production of cardamom-laced aravana will resume as soon as organic cardamom is made available. With just a couple of days left for the Makaravilakku festival, streamlining the distribution of aravana was one of the key priorities of the board, he added.

Attributing the current imbroglio to an unhealthy competition between the contractor agencies, Mr. Ananthagopan said steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents did not occur in the future. The Board would also launch an in-house inquiry into the development.

The sale of aravana through the TDB counters at Sabarimala came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday following a High Court order in this regard. The order follows a food safety report confirming the presence of pesticide in the cardamom used for making the offering.

The sale of aravana along with appam through its counters Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season has been an important source of revenue for the TDB.