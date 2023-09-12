HamberMenu
TDB to open gas distribution agency

September 12, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Taking note of the rising demand for cooking gas in Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal especially during the annual pilgrimage seasons, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will soon open a cooking gas distribution agency on its own.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan will lay the foundation stone of an Indian Oil Corporation warehouse at Nilackal—the base station of Sabarimala—for stocking gas cylinders here on September 17. The cooking gas warehouse and the gas distribution network will function under the brand name ‘Sree Mahadeva Gas agency’.

