TDB to make elaborate measures for Karkidaka Vavubali

Arrangements for accommodating people on July 28

Arrangements for accommodating people on July 28

A high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to make elaborate arrangements for the Karkidaka Vavubali on July 28.

The meeting, convened by TDB president K. Ananthagopan, decided to provide all facilities to the pilgrims at Thiruvallam, Varkala, Shanghumughom, Aruvikkara, Aluva Manappuram, and Thirumullavaram.

Nine additional balitharas (place to offer bali) will be set up at the Thiruvallam temple. Temporary sheds will be erected at locations, including Papanasam, Thirumullavaram and Aluva to accommodate more people. Plans are also afoot to make arrangements in temples under the Neyyattinkara, Kottarakara, Mavelikara, Karunagapally, Vaikom and Kollam devaswom groups as well .

Priests

The board will engage adequate number of priests at all these locations. Arrangements will be made to provide drinking water to the pilgrims.

The meeting also decided to appoint TDB Deputy Commissioners as special officers to coordinate the activities in locations which are slated to receive the highest number of devotees. Additional number of Devaswom staff, guards and temporary personnel will be deployed on special duty at these locations.