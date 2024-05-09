ADVERTISEMENT

TDB to keep oleander off most rituals in temples

Published - May 09, 2024 06:30 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The flower’s toxic nature prompts the board to discontinue its use in Nivedyam and Prasadam in temples under it. However, the flower will be used for performing pujas

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced on Thursday its discontinuation of the use of Arali flowers (oleander) in most sacred rituals conducted at temples under its administration. This decision was prompted by concerns regarding the toxic nature of these flowers, which could pose harm to humans and animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

P.S. Prasanth, the president of the TDB, announced this decision following a board meeting held here on Thursday. “It has been decided to completely avoid using Arali flowers in the Nivedyam and Prasadam offerings in temples under the TDB. However, the flower variety will continue to be used for performing pujas. Devotees will be permitted to offer Tulsi, Thechi (ixora), rose, etc., to the temples under the board,” he said.

The move, according to him, aims at eliminating the possibility of Arali reaching the hands of the devotees directly from the temples.

The decision to exclude the flower will be communicated to the Devaswom Assistant Commissioners via letter. Additionally, the Sub Group Officers and Administrative Officers of the temples will be instructed to ensure that Arali flowers are not used during Nivedya Samarpana Pooja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Woman’s death

Recently, a young woman from Alappuzha collapsed and died after she inadvertently ingested the oleander flowers and leaves. Similarly, there were reports of a cow and calf in Pathanamthitta dying two days ago after consuming oleander leaves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US