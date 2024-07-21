TDB to introduce optional insurance for Sabarimala pilgrims

Pilgrims booking slots for visiting the Sabarimala temple can now insure themselves against deaths due to natural causes for a premium of less than ₹10.

This new scheme, to be effective from the upcoming annual pilgrimage season, allows pilgrims to opt for coverage by paying a one-time premium of up to ₹10 while booking their darshan through the Virtual Q system. During the previous Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the trekking path from Pampa to the Sannidhanam had witnessed 53 deaths, with most attributed to cardiac arrests and respiratory issues.

From four firms

“Based on an invitation, we have received Expressions of Interest from four brokerage firms to implement the scheme, which provides a compensation of ₹5 lakhs in case of deaths. A decision on compensation for injuries will be made soon. Bidders have been advised to implement the scheme in partnership with public sector insurance companies,” explained P.S. Prasanth, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The TDB has requested the brokerage firms to submit proposals from insurance companies within a week. The firm offering the maximum benefits for the minimum premium will be chosen. Once selected, the brokerage firm will establish help desks at the Sannidhanam and Pampa to assist devotees and coordinate with the TDB.

“The scheme will cover the entire pilgrimage zone, including the Sathram-Pullumedu route and the trekking path from Erumely,” added Mr. Prasanth.

Current scheme

Currently, the TDB provides insurance coverage for Sabarimala pilgrims against accidental deaths. This scheme, implemented through United India Insurance Company, offers ₹5 lakhs in case of road accident deaths. In case of other deaths, however, it stipulates a compensation of just ₹30,000 as ambulance charges within the State, and ₹50,000 for those outside the State.

In the previous annual pilgrimage season, over 52 lakh pilgrims booked slots for darshan at Sabarimala through the Virtual Q system.

The rise in deaths due to natural causes in Sabarimala, according to health officials, illustrated a wider trend – that the COVID-19 infection can leave patients with lasting heart-related issues.

