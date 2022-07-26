TDB to fix leakage on Sabarimala temple roof

Issue to be fixed within one and a half months

With the authorities detecting a leak on the gold-plated roof of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has kick-started works to fix the issue within one and a half months.

According to K. Ananthagopan, president, TDB, a crack was detected outside the roof of the sanctum sanctorum, in the left corner where devotees perform darshan. The leak will be examined by removing the gold plates on August 3 and a direction will be issued to the Devaswom Board Chief Engineer, Sabarimala Executive Officer and Thiruvabharanam Commissioner to address the issue within 45 days.

“Permission to inspect the roof has been obtained from the presiding deity as well as the chief priest. The Sabarimala Special Commissioner will be present on the occasion,” he said.

The board will bear the cost of the repairs and also provide the gold required for fixing the leak, he added.

Official sources said that water was seen dripping on the idol of Dwarapalaka when the temple opened for monthly pujas on July 16. Though the board had initially planned to execute the work with the help of sponsors, it later decided to carry out the work on its own.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple's roof was plated with gold in 1998 through a sponsorship programme worth around ₹18 crore.