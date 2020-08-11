TDB to ease curbs on darshan from Aug. 17

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 August 2020 19:44 IST

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to grant entry for darshan for devotees in all temples under the board except, Sabarimala, from August 17 in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

The board that met here on Monday decided to permit five persons each to have darshan at a time. Children below the age of 10, pregnant women, those with ailments, and elders above 65 will not be permitted. Devotees will not be permitted before 6 a.m. and also between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m., during deeparadhana.

Advertising

Advertising

All devotees will have to wear masks. Permission for darshan will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Those entering the temples will have to maintain the mandatory distance, board president N. Vasu has said.