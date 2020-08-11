TDB to ease curbs on darshan from August 1

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to grant entry for darshan for devotees in all temples under the board except, Sabarimala, from August 17 in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

The board that met here on Monday decided to permit five persons each to have darshan at a time. Children below the age of 10, pregnant women, those with ailments, and elders above 65 will not be permitted. Devotees will not be permitted before 6 a.m. and also between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m., during deeparadhana.

All devotees will have to wear masks. Permission for darshan will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Those entering the temples will have to maintain the mandatory distance, board president N. Vasu has said.