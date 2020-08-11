Kerala

TDB to ease curbs on darshan from August 1

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to grant entry for darshan for devotees in all temples under the board except, Sabarimala, from August 17 in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

The board that met here on Monday decided to permit five persons each to have darshan at a time. Children below the age of 10, pregnant women, those with ailments, and elders above 65 will not be permitted. Devotees will not be permitted before 6 a.m. and also between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m., during deeparadhana.

All devotees will have to wear masks. Permission for darshan will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Those entering the temples will have to maintain the mandatory distance, board president N. Vasu has said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 7:45:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tdb-to-ease-curbs-on-darshan-from-august-1/article32327604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story