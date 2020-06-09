TDB temples witness moderate rush in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

The temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in Kottayam, which reopened after the lockdown on Tuesday witnessed a rather moderate inflow of devotees.

According to sources, several devotees offered darshan at the Mahadeva temples at Vaikom, Ettumanoor and Thirunakkara in the morning. The temple authorities had made all arrangements to ensure the physical-distancing norms and hygiene of the visitors.

“A section of the devotees, who openly expressed their protest over the opening despite the deepening of the pandemic, chose to stay away. Their action, however, did not have much of an impact on the regular visitors,” they said.

Churches remain closed

Meanwhile, major churches in the district including the St. George Forane church at Aruvithura and the St. Mary’s Forane church at Bharananganam did not open for services in line with a decision by their respective parish administrative committees.

The St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral at Manarcad will also remain out of bounds for the believers till June 30.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian church is slated to decide on the reopening of its parishes during a synod of its bishops to be held late on Tuesday.