TDB starts removing sand from Pampa

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started removing the construction grade sand from Pampa Manalpuram in the foothills of Sabarimala after obtaining mandatory clearance from the government.

The government has granted permission to the TDB for collecting 20,000 cubic metre of sand accumulated in Pampa during the devastating deluge of August last for utilising it in various construction works at Sabarimala, Nilackal and Pampa.

A preliminary assessment has found the quantity of sand deposited in river Pampa, Pampa Manalpuram and in the surrounding areas as 2.5 lakh cubic metre. The huge sand deposits in the foothills have been posing flood threat to Pampa during the forthcoming monsoon, and the District Disaster Management Authority chaired by the District Collector here had decided to remove the sand from there before the onset of monsoon.

Earlier, a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram had decided to take steps to remove the sand deposits from Pampa to avert chances of floods. The government had also fixed the price (seignorage rate) of sand at ₹2,777 a cubic metre.

Development projects

Executive engineer R. Ajithkumar told The Hindu that the TDB required sand for various construction works at the Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal.

He said the TDB works department had already started collecting sand from Pampa and transporting it to the Sannidhanam and Nilackal. Tractors are being used for transporting sand from Pampa the Sannidhanam.

According to Mr. Ajithkumar, 1,000 cubic metre of sand will be stocked at the Sannidhanam, 7,000 cubic metres at Pampa and 12,000 cubic metres of sand at Nilackal.

He said the work on the new water tank with a storage capacity of 60 lakh litres had been completed at the Sannidhanam and work on the Annadana Mandapam was nearing completion.

Toilet block

Mr. Ajithkumar said the work on the toilet block for women was progressing at Pampa. Another integrated toilet block was coming up at the Nilackal base camp.

However, Mr. Ajithkumar said the TDB had decided to test the quality of sand at a reputed laboratory.