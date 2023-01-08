ADVERTISEMENT

TDB reviews arrangements for Makaravilakku festival

January 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by K.Ananthagopan, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, on Sunday reviewed the arrangements in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone for the upcoming Makaravilakku festival on January 14.

The team inspected the ground preparation, construction of barricades, drinking water supply systems at Pandithavalam and gave necessary instructions. They also visited Uralkuzhi and the pilgrimage route from Pullumedu.

As part of the preparations, a joint team of departments on Sunday conducted a cleaning drive in the Pampa and along its banks. Huge volume of garbage, including soiled cloths, were removed from the waterbody as part of the drive.

The drive followed a special report by the Health Department pointing to a sharp rise in the prescence of E-coli bacteria in the river.

Addressing the media later in the day, Mr. Ananthagopan attributed the fire accident at a fire cracker store in Sabarimala to careless handling of explosives. A decision on resuming the activity near the Koprakkalam will be taken later.

He also spoke of the plans to raise the income of daily wage workers employed by the Board at Sabarimala in the long run.

CONNECT WITH US