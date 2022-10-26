TDB races against time to prepare for Sabarimala pilgrimage

With just three weeks to go for the annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala to kick off, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is racing against time to complete the preparations for welcoming devotees.

Buoyed by the improved footfall recorded during the monthly pujas this year, the board expects the season to kick off on a positive note with a heavy influx of devotees. The restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 over the last couple of years has had a drastic effect on the pilgrim footfall to the hill shrine here.

Among the major works to be completed ahead of the season include renovation of the Neelimala trekking path. The project, worth ₹11.30 crore, is being implemented as part of the Sabarimala master plan.

“The heavy rain lashing the region is severely affecting the pace of works, but the contractor has been asked to mobilise more men and resources to complete the project in a time-bound manner,” said a TDB official.

As part of commencing the final leg of preparations, board employees in the Sabarimala group on Wednesday carried out a cleaning drive in and around the Pampa base camp. The location, along with that of the hilltop, will undergo another round of cleaning drive just ahead of the temple’s opening on November 16.

Meanwhile, preparations at Erumely, a major stopover to the temple, has suffered a major setback owing to the dismantling of the pilgrim amenities on the premises of the twin temples here so as to facilitate construction of a modern pilgrim amenity centre. Works on the ₹15-crore project, sanctioned through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), remain in limbo owing to some technical reasons.

Taking a serious note of the situation, Sabarimala Special Commissioner M.Manoj has now directed the TDB to ensure alternative arrangements for accommodating the devotees visiting the twin temples here.

“The pilgrims will be allotted an alternative space on the top of a two-storey building adjacent to the police aid post at Erumely. As part of it, the building will be exempted from auctioning off for opening the seasonal shops,” said a board official.

Meanwhile, the special commissioner has also directed the TDB to ensure adequate space for parking of vehicles at Nilackal. Sources said the board was contemplating a plan to permit the parking of smaller vehicles at Pampa.