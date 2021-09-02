TDB probe finds Melsanthi responsible for missing Thiruvabharanam at Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple

File photo of the Mahadeva Temple at Ettumanoor in Kottayam, Kerala.

Kottayam

02 September 2021 16:29 IST

In a significant development, an independent probe by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has found the previous Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple, Kottayam, responsible for the pilferage of gold from the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery) of the presiding deity.

The probe, carried out by TDB Vigilance Officer P.V. Joy, found the jewellery, a gold-plated rudraksha rosary with 81 beads and 21 grams of gold, had been replaced with a new one with just 72 beads. The person, who had served as the temple’s head priest during the three-year term that ended in June this year, is the sole accused in the case.

“The Vigilance report along with details of the Melsanthi will be handed over to the local police for initiating criminal action,” confirmed a senior TDB official. The report, according to him, was prepared by collecting statements of the head priests and other officers who had served at the temple since 2006.

According to sources, the Melsanthi post in the temple is traditionally reserved to a group of brahmin families, who are appointed for a term of three years.

The sacred jewellery of the main deity at the temple, which are used for the rituals on a daily basis, are generally kept under the head priest’s custody while the TDB, on its part, maintains a register of these ornaments. The remaining articles, which are not used on a daily basis, are kept in a strong room.

Meanwhile, the Board will be initiating disciplinary action against a handful of its officers, including a Deputy Commissioner and administrative officers, for failing to report the incident in a time-bound manner. “To begin with, they will be served notices seeking explanations for their action and based on it, further course of action will be decided,” added the officials.

The theft came to light in July during a stock verification led by the newly appointed head priest, carried out in the presence of TDB officials, including an assistant commissioner. Following this, the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner of the TDB launched a probe into the incident, besides the local police.

A preliminary verification has pegged the loss at about seven grams of gold.