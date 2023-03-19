ADVERTISEMENT

TDB to monetise idle gold under gold monetisation scheme

March 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

It has decided to deposit 500 kg of gold ornaments, which are not being used for adorning deities and not having any antique value, with the State Bank of India under the Gold Monetisation Scheme.

K.C Gopakumar

In a bid to generate additional regular income, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to deposit 500 kg of gold ornaments, which are not being used for adorning deities and not having any antique value, with the State Bank of India under the Gold Monetisation Scheme.

According to the TDB, it is in possession of approximately 600 kg of gold received as offerings in temples under its management which are now stored in strongrooms under different devaswom groups.

As part of the board’s decision to monetise gold, the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner has ascertained the stock of gold items in different temples as well as in 16 strongrooms under different groups. The board has classified the gold ornaments into three categories and stored separately. The first category is for ornaments used for adorning the deity daily and/or during festivals or on special occasions. Ornaments with antique value fall under the second category. The gold items under the third category, which has been kept idle in strongrooms, is sought to be deposited under the monetisation scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDB secretary, in a petition seeking permission of the High Court, said that the Chief Manager, State Bank of India, Thrissur, has expressed willingness to accept the gold ornaments under the gold monetisation scheme for five years, through its Thrissur Branch. The secretary added that if the deposit is made for a period of five to seven years, the interest rate will be 2.25%. The deposit will generate a regular income to the Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US