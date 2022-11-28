TDB opens 52 shelters for Sabarimala pilgrims across Kerala

November 28, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In order to accommodate pilgrims heading to Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has opened 52 shelters (Edathavalam) across Kerala which function on a round-the-clock basis. These are in addition to the 12 shelters opened under the Malabar and Cochin Devaswom Boards. The shelters will provide pilgrims space for overnight stay, besides provisions for drinking water, food and toilet facilities. Shower systems have been installed for bathing in places that have no waterbodies in their vicinity. The details of the shelters can be accessed from the portal sabarimalaonline.org.