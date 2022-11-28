  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kudus, Salisu score for Ghana

TDB opens 52 shelters for Sabarimala pilgrims across Kerala

November 28, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In order to accommodate pilgrims heading to Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has opened 52 shelters (Edathavalam) across Kerala which function on a round-the-clock basis. These are in addition to the 12 shelters opened under the Malabar and Cochin Devaswom Boards. The shelters will provide pilgrims space for overnight stay, besides provisions for drinking water, food and toilet facilities. Shower systems have been installed for bathing in places that have no waterbodies in their vicinity. The details of the shelters can be accessed from the portal sabarimalaonline.org.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.