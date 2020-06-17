TDB not to permit devotees to temples till June 30

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not permit devotees into all the 1,248 temples under its ambit till June 30.
Briefing reporters about the decisions of the board meeting here on Wednesday, president N. Vasu said devotees would not be permitted to enter temples from Thursday, but all other pujas and rituals would be conducted.
The decision was made in view of the spread of COVID-19. The board had discussed the issue with the State government too.
A decision in reviving entry would be made after reviewing the situation after June 30. Conducting the ‘Karkidaka vavu’ rituals in line with the social distancing norms would not be easy. A decision on conducting the ‘bali’ would be made after June 30, the board decided.
Online facility had been put in place for making offerings in 28 temples, including Sabarimala. Wedding ceremonies could be conducted in temples according to the social distancing norms, but the maximum participation should be restricted to 10 persons, he said.
Mr. Vasu also said that the financial position of the board was quite precarious.
