TDB not to permit devotees to Sabarimala

: The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided not to permit devotees to Sabarimala during the ensuing monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom too in view of the growing public health risk arising out of the increasing number of Covid cases, according to the board president, N.Vasu.

The board has also decided to defer the 10-day annual festival which was scheduled to be held from June 19 to 28. Talking to The Hindu, Mr Vasu said the decision has been taken at a meeting convened by the Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Sabarimala being a pilgrim centre where people from different parts of South India congregate in large numbers, the risk involved in throwing the holy hillock open for devotees at this juncture was very high.

Earlier, the TDB, in consultation with the Tantri, had decided to conduct the temple festival too this month itself as the situation was not much scary, then, he said.

People’s safety first

The Minister said the Government was keen on ensuring safety of the people, especially at a time when the pandemic situation turned worse in the neighbouring States.

The State too started witnessing considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as our fellow beings started returning home from various other parts of the country and abroad.

The Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, told The Hindu that there was no differences between himself and the board authorities over the conduct of the temple festival.

Mr. Mohanararu said it was he who had given the dates for conducting the festival and the board decision came at a time when the COVID-19 situation was not as alarming.

Central direction

The Minister said the Government decision to throw open various places of worship to devotees came on the basis of a direction issued by the Centre in this regard.

However, the case of Sabarimala has been considered separately in consultation with the temple Tantri and the board authorities against backdrop of the Covid-induced alarming public health scenario in the neighbouring States too.

The Ayyappa Temple will be opened on Sunday afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals to be held from June 15 to 19.

Only routine rites will be performed on the five days. Devotees may book their offerings (vazhipadu) to the deity online, he said.