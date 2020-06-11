Kerala

TDB not to permit devotees to Sabarimala

Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, holding discussion with the Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu; N.Vasu, Travancore Devaswom Board president, and N.Vijayakumar, board member, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, holding discussion with the Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu; N.Vasu, Travancore Devaswom Board president, and N.Vijayakumar, board member, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Radhakrishnan Kuttoor

Ayyappa Temple to be opened on Sunday

: The Travancore Devaswom Board has decided not to permit devotees to Sabarimala during the ensuing monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom too in view of the growing public health risk arising out of the increasing number of Covid cases, according to the board president, N.Vasu.

The board has also decided to defer the 10-day annual festival which was scheduled to be held from June 19 to 28. Talking to The Hindu, Mr Vasu said the decision has been taken at a meeting convened by the Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Sabarimala being a pilgrim centre where people from different parts of South India congregate in large numbers, the risk involved in throwing the holy hillock open for devotees at this juncture was very high.

Earlier, the TDB, in consultation with the Tantri, had decided to conduct the temple festival too this month itself as the situation was not much scary, then, he said.

People’s safety first

The Minister said the Government was keen on ensuring safety of the people, especially at a time when the pandemic situation turned worse in the neighbouring States.

The State too started witnessing considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as our fellow beings started returning home from various other parts of the country and abroad.

The Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, told The Hindu that there was no differences between himself and the board authorities over the conduct of the temple festival.

Mr. Mohanararu said it was he who had given the dates for conducting the festival and the board decision came at a time when the COVID-19 situation was not as alarming.

Central direction

The Minister said the Government decision to throw open various places of worship to devotees came on the basis of a direction issued by the Centre in this regard.

However, the case of Sabarimala has been considered separately in consultation with the temple Tantri and the board authorities against backdrop of the Covid-induced alarming public health scenario in the neighbouring States too.

The Ayyappa Temple will be opened on Sunday afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals to be held from June 15 to 19.

Only routine rites will be performed on the five days. Devotees may book their offerings (vazhipadu) to the deity online, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:19:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tdb-not-to-permit-devotees-to-sabarimala/article31804192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY