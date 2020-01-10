TDB not to file new affidavit in Sabarimala case

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a fresh affidavit in the Sabarimala case unless sought by the Supreme Court, TDB president N. Vasu has said.

Mr. Vasu told reporters after a board meeting here on Friday that the affidavit filed by the board in the case in 2016 on granting entry for women to Sabarimala still holds good and it would not go for a fresh affidavit unless demanded by the court.

Though the Supreme Court had formed a nine-judge Bench for hearing the case on January 13, it has not elicited the response of the board and also not issued any notice so far. Hence, there is no compelling circumstance for the board to take a stance on the issue at present.

The board would examine all issues, mainly the interest of the faithful, before expressing its stance in the court. Legal consultations are being held and expert opinion haa been sought for finalising the stance, Mr.Vasu said.