TDB likely to exclude Pottukuthal ritual from tendering following criticism

Amid growing protests over the decision to impose a fee for the Pottukuthal ritual at the Sastha temple in Erumely, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is likely to exclude the ritual from the contracts awarded for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

According to official sources, the Board is set to discuss the matter in a meeting on Friday (October 4), where a final decision will be made on whether to cancel the contracts already awarded for the ritual. The Board has leased out three stalls within the temple premises, generating ₹9 lakh in revenue.

“The Board is also reviewing whether the Pottukuthal ritual is truly part of the temple’s traditional practices. If no clear link can be established, the ritual may be entirely banned within the temple grounds,” sources said.

The ritual

The Pottukuthal ritual involves Ayyappa devotees, who, after taking a dip in the Valiyathodu stream, apply sandal paste and vermilion on their bodies. Traditionally performed by local women, this ritual has evolved into a thriving business during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season with unauthorised vendors from outside camping in the temple premises and charging inflated prices from devotees.

“As the number of these vendors grew, even leading to minor law and order issues during peak seasons, the Board decided to take over the business, following a recommendation from the police. The TDB set a standard fee of ₹10 for the ritual, compared to the ₹50 charged by illegal vendors,” the Board explained in a statement.

The TDB also noted that there were no objections when it announced its decision to lease three stalls for the ritual during a meeting with various organisations in Erumely on August 15. Protests only began after the auction process was completed, with some sections allegedly spreading misinformation.

Several Hindu organisations have since criticised the TDB, accusing it of commercialising a sacred ritual.