TDB kick-starts works on pilgrim amenity complexes

Modernisation of guest houses, aravana manufacturing unit in the works

Aimed at enhancing the amenities for devotees visiting Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has kick-started works on two pilgrim amenity complexes at Erumely and Nilackal respectively – two major stopovers en route to the hill shrine.

Devaswom officials said the centre that comes up near the Sree Mahadeva temple at Nilackal will be established at a cost of ₹54.35 crore. With a built-up area of 8,855 sq ft, the seven-building complex will encompass dormitory units, guest house and sewage treatment plants, among other amenities.

The facility at Erumely will be established at a cost of ₹15 crore and will include separate blocks for male and female devotees, besides an auditorium and parking space.

The Kerala government has already allotted ₹75 core through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) towards the development of amenities for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Inaugurating works on these projects here on Monday, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan urged the TDB employees to works towards ensuring better facilities for devotees in all temples under the board. “The State government is committed to taking up development works that benefit all irrespective of their caste, creed or political affiliation. What is needed in Kerala today is a situation where Hindus, Muslims and Christians live in harmony,” he said.

Besides the two pilgrim centres, the TDB is also set to carry out works to the tune of ₹30 crore on the hill top, which include modernisation of its guest houses and the aravana manufacturing unit, besides implementing a waste management system. The projects are being established through a corporate sponsorship drive by the board, which saw several VVIPs and industrialists across southern States visiting the hill shrine recently and offering contributions .

Plans are also afoot to establish a 2-MW power plant with the support of a Hyderabad-based clean-energy company. The project, which will receive technical support of the Cochin International Airport Limited, is expected to bring down the power costs in Sabarimala, which stands around ₹10 crore annually.