GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDB honours singer K.J. Yesudas with special prayers at Sabarimala temple

January 12, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Sabarimala

PTI

In the sacred precincts of the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) organised special prayers for legendary singer K.J. Yesudas who celebrated his birthday as per the Malayalam calendar on Friday. Yesudas’s birth star is Uthradam (Uttara Ashadha).

As the doors of the temple opened for the puja, priests conducted Ganapatihomam. Neyyabhishekam and Sahasranamarchana, among other special offerings, were also performed for the singer.

In a statement, the TDB, which manages the hill temple, said arrangements had been made to send the prasadam of the offerings to Yesudas, who is currently in the U.S.

Yesudas is an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa and had been a regular visitor to the Sabarimala temple before shifting to the US.

The legendary Carnatic music vocalist and playback singer has sung several revered Ayyappa devotional songs, including the iconic Harivarasanam. He was the first recipient of the Harivarasana Puraskaram, an award jointly instituted by the State government and the TDB.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.