TDB holds discussion with NIC Chennai on digitisation plans

As part of its digitalisation efforts, a delegation from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) held consultations with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Chennai on Wednesday.

The TDB delegation, led by president P.S. Prashanth and comprising members A. Aji Kumar and G. Sundareshan, held talks with the NIC Chennai representatives, State Informatics Officer Anthony and Deputy Director General Geeta Rani.

During the discussions, the NIC Chennai promised full cooperation in the board’s digital transformation. According to an official statement, the first phase of the initiative will focus on computerising all offices, providing devotees with facilities to book offerings online via a mobile application, and installing PoS machines and UPI systems in all temples.

Given the expected generation of lakhs of offering coupons, an automated reconciliation mechanism will be implemented. The second phase will introduce a digital database of temple land and an online rent collection system.