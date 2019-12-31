TDB gets enquiry on facilities forPresident’s to visit Sabarimala

There are unconfirmed reports that President Ramnath Kovind is likely to visit Sabarimala in the first week of January.

However, police and Central Intelligence Bureau sources told The Hindu that they have not yet received any official communications in this regard. Sabarimala does not have a helipad or any proper chopper landing facilities. Preparing a helipad for the VVIP visit in such a short span of time, especially against the backdrop of a huge pilgrim influx, will be a hectic task for the authorities concerned.

Travancore Devaswom Board president N. Vasu told The Hindu that he has received an enquiry from the government exploring the possibility of helicopter landing facility for the President at the Sannidhanam on January 5 or 6. The President is expected to reach Kochi en route to Lakshadweep on January 7.

The Lord Ayyappa temple has been witnessing a heavy rush of devotees ever since its opening for the Makaravilakku festival on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Vasu said the Devaswom works department has confirmed availability of helicopter landing facility on the concrete slab atop the giant concrete water tank at Paandithavalom, covering an area of 67x35 metres (2,165 sq m). But, the water tank does not have any proper steps for the VVIP to alight to the ground below.

Mr. Vasu said the works department has constructed the tank, with a carrying capacity of 60 lakh litres of water, envisaging helicopter landing facility on its top in case of an emergency.

Works department sources at Sabarimala told The Hindu that the 30-cm thick concrete slab is enough to facilitate landing for three helicopters at a time.

Mr. Vasu said the government has been informed of the position.

Meanwhile, top police sources said the VVIP visit, without ensuring foolproof security and safety measures, is not advisable, especially during the thick of the Makaravilakku festival. They said the specification for the landing of three helicopters during the Presidential visit is not less than 75x35 sq m and preparing such a space at Sabarimala is a Herculean task.