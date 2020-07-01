Kerala

TDB extends curbs on temple entry

No entry for devotees to temples till July 31

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided not to grant entry for devotees to the temples under its ambit till July 31.

The board that met here on Wednesday took the decision in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 and the decision to have lockdown till July 31.

Routine rituals

Routine rituals would be conducted in all temples, including Sabarimala, but devotees would not be permitted to enter all the 1,248 temples under the board till further orders, a board release said.

