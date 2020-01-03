TDB chief unveils video wall at Sabarimala

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu has unveiled a video wall installed at the Valiya Nadappanthal, propagating the importance of making Sabarimala a plastic-free zone among the pilgrims, at a function held at the Sannidhanam on Friday.

Mr. Vasu said the video wall had been installed as part of the popular Punyam Poonkavanam project.

Cleaning programme

The Punyam Poonkavanom cleaning programme was initiated way back in 2011 by the Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan, with a mission to spread awareness among the pilgrims on the importance of keeping Sabarimala clean.

The system involves an hour-long intensive cleaning at the Lower Tirumuttom of the Ayyappa temple and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. every day during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season.

The project turned popular among the pilgrims and hit newspaper headlines with every VIP visiting Sabarimala made it a point to take part in the cleaning drive.

The Tantri (chief priest) and Melsanthi (head priest) too used to participate in the programme, making it a model project.

Nodal officer

The Kerala High Court has appointed Mr. Vijayan the nodal officer of the Punyam Punyam Poonkavanom initiative, in recognition of his rich contributions for the successful implementation of the programme.

Mr. Vasu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi too appreciated the project that had been fully supported by the State government.

V.S. Rajendra Prasad, devaswom executive officer; S. Sujith Das, special officer; G. Vijayan, National Disaster Response Force Commandant; Nirmal, Rapid Action Force Deputy Commandant, and Balan Swami, Ayyappa Seva Sanghom vice-president, were also present.