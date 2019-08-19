TDB chief to inaugurate Vallasadya

The annual ritualistic mass feast, Ashtami-Rohini Vallasadya, will be held on Sree Parthasarathy Temple premises on Friday.

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom and the Travancore Devaswom Board have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the mass feast to be held after the mid-day rituals, Uchapuja, at the temple on Friday.

PSS leaders, Krishnakumar, B. Krishnaveni and P.R. Radhakrishnan, told The Hindu that they had made arrangements to serve a sumptuous feast to 30,000 to 40,000 people visiting the temple on the Sri Krishna Janmashtami day.

The Travancore Devaswom Board president, A. Padmakumar, will formally inaugurate the feast by serving rice and other dishes on a plantation leaf kept at the Aanakkottil immediately after the Utchapuja around 11.15 a.m. K.P.Sankaradas and N. Vijayakumar, TDB members, will also be present on the occasion. Preparation of various dishes for the Vallasadya will begin at the temple kitchen on Wednesday morning.

3,500 kg of rice

According to the organisers, a total of 3,500 kg rice will be cooked for serving the Vallasadya and as many as 64 food items will be served at the feast. The villagers of Chenappadi near Vazhooor will supply 1,250 litre specially prepared curd for the Vallasadya on Thursday. Crew of all 52 palliyodams (snakeboats) in and around Aranmula will take part in the annual event, besides the scores of devotees coming from different parts of the State, says Mr Radhakrishnan. Mr Radhakrishnan said the crew of five palliyodams took part in the Vallasadya offering held at the Sree Parthasarathy Temple on Monday.