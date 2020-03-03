TDB chief flays move to limit Vallasadya

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 March 2020 23:02 IST

Decision to restrict Vallasadya

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has taken exception to a decision of the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS) to restrict the number of Vallasadya (feast) at Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple to 10 a day.

Responding to a report in The Hindu, TDB president N.Vasu on Tuesday said the PSS was not entitled to take any decision on matters relating to offerings made by devotees to the TDB temple.

The TDB had engaged the PSS too in conducting the Vallasadya at the temple when the former faced a financial crisis, Mr. Vasu said adding that it could not be considered as a right to take unilateral decisions.

Mr. Vasu said the board was getting only a meagre revenue by way of the rent for the Oottupura (dining hall) and the Nadappanthal from the PSS for conducting the ritualistic feast there.

In devotees’ interest

PSS secretary P.R. Radhakrishnan said the sanghom had been organising the Vallasadya, in liaison with the TDB, over the past several years. He said the PSS decision was in the interests of devotees and aimed at smooth conduct of the ritualistic offering at the temple.

He said the PSS remitted ₹1.36 crore to the TDB towards rent for the Oottupura for conducting the Vallasadya in the past four years.