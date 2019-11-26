TDB alleges move to sabotage pilgrimage

The report that appeared in an online media of spotting a dead lizard in Aravana payasom sold through Devaswom counters at Sabarimala was fake and baseless, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu has said.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the TDB president alleged that there was every reason to suspect attempts to sabotage the smooth progress of the ongoing annual pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple behind this defamatory negative campaign.

Sabarimala had been witnessing a peaceful and devotee-friendly atmosphere ever since the beginning of this year’s pilgrimage, the statement said.

He said the TDB had taken notice of attempts made by certain quarters to defame the Appam and Aravana sold there by spreading false propaganda through social media. Mr. Vasu said preparation and packing of Aravana and Appam were being carried out in a perfectly hygienic manner at the automated plant at the Sannidhanam.

The TDB has started preparation and packing of Aravana and Appam after conducting thorough cleaning and inspection of the plant. The plant was duly sanitised prior to its operation three weeks ago and creatures such as lizard, cockroach, etc could not enter or survive in the severe heat inside the plant, he said.

Moreover, the Aravana, Appam and other items were taken to the Devaswom prasadom sales counters only after strict inspection and clearance by the Food Safety Department authorities, Mr. Vasu said.

The TDB president said the board had already filed a complaint before the State Police Chief (SPC), seeking stern action against those who were behind such defamatory campaign.