TCRC holds seminar on poet K. Ravi

January 13, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Tamil Cultural Research Centre (TCRC) based in Palakkad conducted a seminar on popular bilingual poet K. Ravi at P.S.G. College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, last week. The seminar was organised in association with Tamil and English departments of P.S.G. College of Arts and Science.

Kalpana Narendran, chief medical officer of Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore, inaugurated the seminar. College Principal D Brindha presided over the function. TCRC director K.A. Rajaram delivered the keynote address. Ilamaran P., Head of the Department of English, welcomed the gathering.

M.S. Lakshmi from Singapore, R. Ilavarasu, head of the Department of English at National College, Tiruchirappalli, and Tamil orator Muthiah spoke. Poet K. Ravi expressed gratitude in his reply. Vasanthi Mala, Head of the Department of Tamil, proposed a vote of thanks.