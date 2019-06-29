TCMC apologises, averts contempt proceedings

The Travancore Cochin Medical Council (TCMC) has managed to avoid contempt of court proceedings moved by a group of foreign medical graduates by apologising to the Kerala High Court and withdrawing a contentious circular dated April 27.

Thye High Court on June 20 decided to drop the contempt proceedings against the council after the Registrar, in an affidavit submitted to the court, affirmed that the council had decided to withdraw the said circular and to apologise to the court.

The “offending” circular in question, titled “Instructions to practitioners of modern medicine in Kerala,” had been issued by the TCMC on April 27. In the circular, along with general directions to doctors, the TCMC had a specific direction for all registered foreign medical graduates.

The medical degrees awarded by the Russian Federation, such as “MD Physician” as well as all other foreign medical graduate degrees are equivalent to MBBS degree in India. TCMC insisted in the circular that all foreign medical graduates should write in their name boards and letter heads “in larger and bolder letters” that MD Physician degree is equivalent to MBBS.

The said circular did not go down well with many registered and practising foreign medical graduates in the State, who rightfully pointed out that the circular would invite contempt of court proceedings, as the court had ruled last year itself that foreign medical graduates need not make clarifications in the name boards regarding their foreign degree.

In fact, the TCMC had issued a similar notice in May 2015 when it insisted that foreign medical graduates indicate in name boards that their qualification is equivalent to the MBBS degree in India, so as not to mislead the public into thinking that “MD Physician” was a specialisation.

Disposing of the writ petition in October last, the High Court had pointed out that while the MCI had instructed the State Medical Councils to indicate in the registration certificate issued to various medical degree holders from abroad that the MD Physician or similar qualification is equivalent to MBBS qualification.

It was while this judgement was in place that the TCMC had issued the controversial circular in April this year.

While the TCMC had apologised, the legal sub committee has now decided to file a review petition that displaying MD Physician degree can indeed be misleading to the public and that it had issued the circular in the best interests of the public.