TCCI welcomes HC verdict on Lulu Mall

‘Move likely to boost investor confidence in State’

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has welcomed the Kerala High Court’s dismissal of a petition that challenged the construction of Lulu Mall in the State capital. The move was likely to boost investor confidence in the State, they opined.

In a statement, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas urged lawmakers to frame strong provisions to penalise ‘green money hunters’ with heavy damages and criminal cases to prevent frivolous and mischievous litigations. They alleged such attempts were the handiwork of a lobby who sought to generate ‘green money’ from the investment community.

They also urged the government to initiate a criminal investigation into the ‘conspiracy’ and the source of funding behind such efforts. They claimed similar efforts had been made to sabotage the Vizhinjam seaport project by the Adani group as well as the Taurus project.

The organisation also claimed the government’s mega projects like the Outer Area Growth Corridor and Silverline projects have also been witnessing signs of such threats.