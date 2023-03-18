ADVERTISEMENT

TCCI urges city Corporation to intensify decentralised waste management

March 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has urged the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation to adopt steps to intensify decentralised waste management in light of the Brahmapuram dump yard fire.

In a letter submitted to Mayor Arya Rajendran, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas proposed setting up waste management systems on 50 cents of land in each ward in the Corporation area that is spread across 53,000 acres. The councillors should take the initiative for establishing such facilities in their respective wards.

They cautioned against processing waste in a centralised manner in view of the growing apprehensions among the public, particularly against the backdrop of the Brahmapuram fracas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They appealed to the Mayor to emulate the successful waste management plan of the Indore Municipal Corporation that has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the sixth time in a row. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation should focus on sensitising the public by collaborating with non-governmental organisations and entrusting private companies with introducing emerging technologies for waste processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US