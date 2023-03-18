TCCI urges city Corporation to intensify decentralised waste management

March 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has urged the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation to adopt steps to intensify decentralised waste management in light of the Brahmapuram dump yard fire.

In a letter submitted to Mayor Arya Rajendran, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas proposed setting up waste management systems on 50 cents of land in each ward in the Corporation area that is spread across 53,000 acres. The councillors should take the initiative for establishing such facilities in their respective wards.

They cautioned against processing waste in a centralised manner in view of the growing apprehensions among the public, particularly against the backdrop of the Brahmapuram fracas.

ADVERTISEMENT

They appealed to the Mayor to emulate the successful waste management plan of the Indore Municipal Corporation that has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the sixth time in a row. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation should focus on sensitising the public by collaborating with non-governmental organisations and entrusting private companies with introducing emerging technologies for waste processing.