TCCI for popularising capital’s brand value

CM’s intervention sought for branding projects

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene to ensure consistent city/region branding and to rename existing infrastructure projects and institutions based in the State capital.

“One of the key prerequisites in attracting new businesses and related development to the region is consistent city/region branding,” TCCI president S. N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas said in a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Ideally when projects are launched in any district or region they should be branded by the name of the city or district which are presently being followed in other places in the State.

“Though Thiruvananthapuram is known world over, we find that there is no consistency in branding projects housed in the capital in this manner. This needs correction and renaming through your intervention,” they said.

Technopark

Instead of Technopark Kazhakuttam, Thiruvananthapruam, the premier IT park should be known as Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

The TCCI has said the Geenfield Stadium or Sports Hub Kariyavattom should be renamed as Thiruvananthapuram International Stadium, Kariyavattom.

Port

The upcoming Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport to be renamed as Thiruvananthapuram International Deepwater Seaport, Vizhinjam. Similarly, Nemom Railway Station should be renamed as Thiruvananthapuram South and Kochuveli terminal as Thiruvananthapuram North.

The new Kerala University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology should be renamed as Thiruvananthapuram University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology, the TCCI has demanded.