TCC, Malappuram Cooperative Spinning Mills among top PSU award winners in Kerala

October 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), Malappuram Cooperative Spinning Mills, and Kerala Ceramics Limited are among the Industries department award winners among top public sector units (PSUs) in their respective categories. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who announced the awards on Tuesday at a press conference here, said that TCC was the top manufacturing company among PSUs with ₹100 crore or more turnover.

Malappuram Cooperative Spinning Mill is the top PSU among those with a turnover between ₹100 crore and ₹25 crore. Kerala Ceramics Limited tops with a turnover of less than ₹25 crore a year.

The awards are being given to encourage more PSUs to achieve competitiveness and make profits, the Industries Minister said. He added that K. Harikumar of TCC and P. Satheeshkumar, MD, Kerala Ceramics, had been selected as the best executive officers among those heading PSUs in the State.

The Industries department has also instituted awards for best reporting in visual and print media categories. M.B. Sathosh of Metro Vaartha was selected for the best industrial reporting, while A. Zulfikar of Deshabhimani and R. Ashok kumar of Business Plus won awards in the reporting category. G. Prasadkumar of Mathrubhumi News and S. Shyamkumar of Asianet won awards in the visual media category.

The panel of judges for the best PSUs included Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Paul Antony, Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish and former executive director of BPCL Kochi Refinery E. Nandakumar.