TC to autistic student: SHRC seeks report from DEO

Published - July 11, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Thiruvananthapuram district education officer (DEO) to submit a report on expulsion of an autistic student from a government school.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports in the media, commission action chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath ordered a probe and sought the report within two weeks.

The incident occurred at Government Model HS and LPS, Thycaud. The school headteacher allegedly asked the mother of the autistic child to take TC (transfer certificate) after the student made noise during a public function, a statement from the SHRC said. The mother of the child sought relief for three months, but the headteacher gave her one week time, stating that if her child continued in school, other students would stop attending, the statement said.

The mother of the student alleged the headteacher asked her to say that the TC was being obtained as the school was some distance away from their residence at Manacaud.

