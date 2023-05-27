ADVERTISEMENT

TC not mandatory for shift from unrecognised to recognised school

May 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has issued an order that if students studying in Classes I to IX in unrecognised schools in the State are not provided with transfer certificate (TC) by the school, they can take admission in the coming academic year in recognised schools in Classes II to VIII on the basis of age as per the Right to Education Act and in Classes IX and X on the basis of age and an admission test. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who signed the order, entrusted the Director of General Education to take action against unaided schools that were functioning without recognition.  

