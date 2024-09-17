GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tazhathangadi boat race on October 6

Published - September 17, 2024 06:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s edition of the Thazhathangadi boat race on the Meenachil river in Kottayam will be held on October 6. The annual regatta is organised by the Kottayam West Club in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kottayam municipality, and Thiruvarp grama panchayat.

Competitions will feature various categories of boats, including chundan (snakeboats), and different grades of churulan, veppu, and iruttukuthi. Works are on to put in place a remote start system, photo-finish technology, racecourse track markers, and facilities for spectators on both sides of the river.

Dating back to 1887, the Thazhathangadi boat race is one of Kerala’s oldest and most prestigious events. It was first launched through the efforts of the then Diwan Peshkar T. Ramarao, with sponsorship from the Travancore royalty.

While the race was previously part of the Champion’s Boat League (CBL), this year it will be held independently as the government has decided to cancel the CBL following the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

