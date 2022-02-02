Taxpayer profile card to be launched today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 February 2022 17:50 IST

Rating traders based on promptness in paying tax, filing returns

The State government is introducing Taxpayer Profile Cards for traders which rate their diligence in filing returns on time and payment of taxes.

Consumers also can access this information and the system is meant to ensure accountability and transparency, the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department said on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will launch the cards at an online event on Thursday morning.

The rating score is given by the State GST Department for dealers who are registered under the GST Act.

The initiative was announced in the 2021 State Budget and regular taxpayers with an annual turnover of ₹1.5 crore or more are eligible for the cards.

Access to information

The public can access such information as to whether the traders are filing their monthly and annual returns on time as prescribed by the GST Act and how accurate they are.

So how does it benefit the public? They have the option of visiting shops run by traders who have a good rating.

It will also help put a stop to irregularities, according to the department.

For the taxpayer, the system will ensure transparent and efficient service. When procuring B2B services, selecting a high-rated establishment will ensure quicker input tax credit, the department said.

The cards are being prepared based on the information filed by traders from July 2017 onwards.

Rating

Traders will be rated on a maximum score of 100. The criteria are as follows: 50 marks for filing the returns on time (GSTR 3-B and GSTR-1), 20 marks for filing the annual returns (GSTR 9) and 30 marks for accuracy in the filing of GSTR 3-B related to the GSTR-1/e-way bill and GSTR-7 (TDS Return).

The details can be accessed on www.keralataxes.gov.in