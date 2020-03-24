Taxis and autos only for essential services

The State government has clamped down on travel. Citizens could hail autorickshaws and online taxi services only to pick up essential provisions or medicines or other emergencies.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose said in an order that the State had imposed a total ban on casual travel. The State has banned inter-State, inter-district, and intra-district transport services.

The government has allowed private vehicles to ply as usual. However, only two persons, including the driver, could travel in a car. And those passengers should have pressing reason to take to the roads.

The State has closed down on all commercial establishments except banks and ATMs, print and electronic media, telecom, postal and internet service, supply chain and transport of essential commodities, delivery of essential goods, including food and beverages.

Provision stores, meat and poultry stalls, milk vendors, vegetable, fish and fruit shops could transact business between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The government has also allowed hotels and clubs to operate food and beverage take-away counters.

Security tightened

The police have announced tight security measures in view of the lockdown announced in the State from Tuesday. The police will be out in force on the streets from 5 a.m., State Police Chief Loknath Behera said.

IG and Kochi city police commissioner Vijay S. Sakhare has been assigned the task of coordinating the security arrangements in Kasaragod in view of the COVID-19 situation.