Tax waived for vehicles of educational institutions

29 September 2021 20:23 IST

For the October 2020 to September 2021 period

The State government has decided to waive off the taxes for vehicles owned by educational institutions.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said in a press release that the Chief Minister has cleared a proposal to waive off vehicles taxes for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. The proposal had come up in a meeting between the Transport and Education Ministers. Later, discussions were held with the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, following which the decision was taken.

The last date for payment of taxes for stage carriers and contract carriers for the second and third quarters have been extended till December 31. The tax for the first quarter was waived off. Mr.Raju said that the decision was taken considering the financial difficulties during the pandemic period.