ADVERTISEMENT

Tax revenue from fuel sale up by ₹445.25 crore

February 29, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The tax revenue from the sale of petrol and diesel in the State increased by ₹445.25 crore in 2023-24 compared to the previous fiscal, according to the Finance Department.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, the revenue from tax, additional tax, and social security cess stood at ₹9,101.07 crore till January 2024, the department said, citing provisional figures for the two periods. During the same period in 2022-23, the tax revenue from fuel sales was ₹8,655.82 crore, show State Assembly documents.

According to the Finance Department, tax revenue from the sale of petrol rose by 9.13% and that of diesel, 0.67% till January over 2022-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax revenue details gain relevance against the backdrop of the debate whether the decision to collect social security cess on petrol and diesel, announced in the 2023-24 State Budget, had caused a dip in fuel sales in Kerala.

In the 2023-24 budget, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal had announced a levy of ₹2 on every litre of petrol and diesel sold in the State to feed a Social Security Seed Fund. It was expected to raise ₹750 crore in additional revenue annually. The government had also expected another ₹400 crore from a similar cess on Indian-made foreign liquor.

But the decision led to allegations that it adversely impacted diesel sales in the State. Mr. Balagopal’s statement in the Assembly ahead of the 2024-25 budget presentation that the cesses were insufficient to meet even one month’s social security payments prompted the Opposition UDF to demand their roll-back in the budget. But they were left untouched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US