Tax hikes, social security cesses to be effective from April 1

March 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tax hikes, new cesses and the other rate increases announced in the 2023-24 State Budget will kick in on April 1, requiring Keralites to shell out more, among other things, for fuel, liquor and new cars and motorcycles.

Property tax and fair value of land will go up in the new financial year on account of the resource mobilisation measures undertaken by the government. Petrol and diesel will cost more owing to a ₹2 per litre social security cess.

Indian-made foreign liquor in the ₹500-₹999 price bracket will be subject to a social security cess of ₹20 per bottle. For the more expensive brands, the cess is ₹40. These cesses are meant to finance a seed fund to meet the social security pension commitments of the government.

Those who are planning to buy news cars and other private service vehicles for personal use will have to pay more in the new fiscal. The one-time tax on cars and private service vehicles will go up by 1% for those having a purchase value up to ₹5 lakh and those above ₹15 lakh. For vehicles with a purchase value between ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh, the one-time tax will increase by 2%.

The one-time tax on motorcycles with a purchase value up to ₹2 lakh will go up by 2%. The one-time tax on electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs will be reduced to 5% of the purchase value.

Property tax rates will see a revision with the government giving the go-ahead for an annual 5% increase for the next five years. This measure, according to the government, is meant to bolster the revenues of the local bodies. A 20% increase announced in the fair value of land, intended to ‘‘bridge the gap between the market value and the fair value,’‘ will come into force on April 1.

As per another Budget announcement, the government has issued a notification hiking the stamp duty rates for flats/apartments transferred within six months of the building number being allotted from 5% to 7%.

On the other hand, the additional stamp duty imposed on resale of land purchased within a period of three months and six months will be waived.

Various service charges also will see an increase in the new fiscal. The government had announced plans to hike various fees in the registration sector in the Budget. A service charge of ₹100 will be levied for filing and release of ‘Gehans.’

New water tariffs had come into effect in the State in February. Electricity tariffs are also likely to go up soon with the Kerala State Electricity Board filing a proposal for their revision. The electricity regulatory commission has extended the prevailing tariffs till June 30 during which a decision is expected on the hike.

The State GST department has issued an advisory for traders, urging them to strictly adhere to tax guidelines in the new fiscal. Eligible taxpayers newly opting for the composition scheme in 2023-24 under the GST Act should file their option by March 31.

The department has also directed registered exporters who export goods and services without IGST payment should file the required letter of undertaking in Form GST RFD-11by March 31 to continue the exports without IGST payment.

The Opposition United Democratic Front will observe April 1 as a ‘black day’ in protest against the tax hikes.