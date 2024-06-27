Tax hike on vehicles: Minister warns T.N. of tit for tat

Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar has lashed out at Tamil Nadu for raising tax on tourist buses from the State.

Rounding off the discussion on the demand for grants for the Transport department and taxes on vehicles in the Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said even Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had been seized.

Though Kerala had good ties with Tamil Nadu, the latter had raised the tax on tourist buses by ₹4,000 a seat without any discussion with the government here or asking its opinion, said the Minister.

‘Impose similar tax’

As Tamil Nadu officials were not relenting, Kerala would also impose a similar tax hike on vehicles from Tamil Nadu, making it difficult for Sabarimala pilgrims from the neighbouring State during the impending pilgrimage season.

The Minister said if people travelling from the State to Tamil Nadu were harassed, those coming from there would meet the same fate. If KSRTC buses were stopped there, buses from Tamil Nadu would be meted out the same treatment here. No leniency would be shown, the Minister said, warning of a strong stance on the matter.

10 buses to begin service

Ten more air-conditioned superfast premium buses will begin service before Onam in the State, the Minister said. The trial run of the first air-conditioned superfast premium bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam had completed a month ago. The bus was making a net profit of ₹10,000 a day. Similar services would be started to Palakkad and Kozhikode. Spare buses would be ensured for uninterrupted service.

Mini shops

Mini shops would be started on the KSRTC long-distance buses. Along with Kerala Water Authority bottled water, snacks and biscuits would be provided as refreshments on these buses.

The Minister said ‘route formulation’ would be initiated in the State on the directions of the Chief Minister. In rural areas where no public transport facility was available, routes that are feasible and those that are not, but require service as part of social commitment (such as tribal or hilly areas) should be identified in meetings convened by MLAs, involving RTOs, people’s representatives, residents’ associations, activists and so on. Permits would be allowed to even private buses on these routes to strengthen public transport. This will provide employment to more people and bring more tax to the government. This would be started on trial basis.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the KSRTC would start restaurants run by those with prior experience in 15 locations. Mini supermarkets would also be started in these facilities.

Sulabh would be entrusted with running and maintenance of 21 toilets in KSRTC bus-stations.

A toll-free number would become operational in the Motor Vehicles department for the public to give complaints about corruption or other issues.

An app would also be implemented in the State for people to upload from their mobile phone videos of illegal parking, rash driving, speeding, stunts on vehicles, helmet-less travel, and so on.