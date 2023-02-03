ADVERTISEMENT

Tax, cess hike in Kerala Budget will hit State: FICCI

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala State council has termed the Budget a mixed bag. While hailing the focus on key sectors of the economy, it felt the proposed increase in taxes and cess could adversely affect the State.

“The special focus on Make in Kerala, infrastructure and road development for the Vizhinjam port and nearby areas, development of the West Coast Canal Project, thrust on skilling, IT, start-ups and energy sector, and the increased allocation for rubber and cashew sectors are to be appreciated,” said M.I. Sahadulla, chairman, FICCI State council.

However, he felt the hike in stamp duty from 5% to 7% would detrimentally affect the stricken real estate sector, while the proposal to increase registration tax for motor vehicles would affect the automobile retail industry in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sahadulla said the proposal to charge ₹2 per litre as social security cess on petrol and diesel would lead to an increase in the prices of commodities, hurting the common man. He hoped that the Finance Minister would reconsider the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US