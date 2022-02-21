Tathva fest begins at NIT-C

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, virtually inaugurated Tathva’21, the techno-management fest of National Institute of Technology-Calicut, on Monday.

A release said that Tathva offered an opportunity for students with a number of lectures by experts and diverse workshops on contemporary themes. The lecture series had begun on February 18 with an online talk by Nobel Laureate Adam Reiss. Lectures by Nobel Laureate David Wineland, Evelyn Mora, Binoj Kalayil and Thomas Kailath have been scheduled in the coming days.

Inaugurating the event, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the next 10 years would be India’s decade the catalyst for which would be its youth. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna was present. The theme of this edition of Tathva is Metaverse. The events and lectures will be held till month-end. Details are available at https://tathva.org.