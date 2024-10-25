GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tathva ‘24 tech festival begins at NIT-C

Published - October 25, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The 2024 edition of South India’s biggest Tech Fest, Tathva ‘24, opened to huge crowds on the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) campus on Friday (October 25). NIT-C director Prof. Prasad Krishna declared the fest open at a high-profile inaugural ceremony. Over 5,000 students from across the country are participating in the three-day event.

Jofin Joseph (AI expert, Pienza Ventures, Bengaluru), Shilen Sagunan (CEO, SS Consultancy, Kochi), and Jijo John (CEO, CALPINE Group, Kochi) spoke on the occasion. Prof. Satyananda Panda (Dean, Student Welfare), Prof. Ravi Varma M.K. (Dean International, Alumni and Corporate Relations), Dr. Nidhi Baranwal (Faculty Coordinator, Tathva ‘24), and Rayan S.M. (Technical Affairs Secretary) were present.

Techno-management fest ‘Tathva 2024’ at NIT-Calicut from October 25

A press release said that the first day began with competitions such as Tracercon, Albatross, and Regatta that aimed to test the technical know-how and teamwork of the participating teams, setting the tone for an intellectually stimulating atmosphere at the fest. The challenges continued with events like Disarmamine, Integration Bee, and the Orbit Knot, designed to test reasoning and thinking abilities.

Creative talents found their space in CAD Art, a platform for showcasing design skills, while the GSM Labyrinth blended technology and strategy through a GSM-controlled robot. The Tech Influencer Conclave was one of the standout attractions on day one of Tathva ‘24, drawing a large crowd eager to hear from prominent voices in the tech world. Tech influencers hosted interactive sessions and shared their knowledge of emerging technologies. Aniket Bhattacharya (Vice President R&D, Bajaj Auto Ltd.) and Amith Raman (CEO, Inker Robotic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) gave lectures on ‘Embedded systems and electric vehicles’ and ‘Entrepreneurial mindset: what it takes to succeed’ at Chanakya Hall for the registered participants.

With its mix of innovation, creativity, and expertise, the first day of Tathva ‘24 proved to be a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts, promising even more excitement in the days ahead.

