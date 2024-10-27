GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tathva 2024’ concludes at NIT-Calicut

The event concluded on a high note with a sensational finale. Renowned Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao took the stage in the evening alongside Ukrainian rising star Ola Ras, delivering an unforgettable performance

Published - October 27, 2024 09:30 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao performing on the concluding day of ‘Tathva 2024’ at NIT-C.

The 2024 edition of ‘Tathva’, one of South India’s biggest techno-management festivals concluded at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) on Sunday (October 27).

The third and final day featured an exciting array of events, starting with Cheopropello, where participants tested their ingenuity by creating self-propelled vehicles. This was followed by the League of Machines, which brought robotics enthusiasts together for intense battles, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Debugger challenged participants to fix bugs in code under time constraints, while the Orbit Knot puzzle competition took place, blending creativity and logic. Analog Venture continued with round three, testing hardware skills in the Embedded Systems Lab.

Campus-wide excitement continued with a treasure hunt that took place from morning to evening, as participants decoded clues to uncover hidden treasures. Finally, the activities of the day came to a close with Trestle-It, a perfect challenge for bridge-building enthusiasts. The release said that the concluding day promised innovation and competition across all events.

Tathva 2024 concluded on a high note with a sensational finale. Renowned Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao took the stage in the evening alongside Ukrainian rising star Ola Ras, delivering an unforgettable performance to wind up the festival. The former’s soulful voice and chart-topping hits, combined with the latter’s invigorating saxophone, ensured the crowd was blown away.

