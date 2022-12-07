Tata hospital at Kasaragod to be made specialty hospital

December 07, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has no intention of closing down the Tata Hospital at Chemmanad grama panchayat in Kasaragod district and, instead, all efforts are on to convert it as a specialty hospital which can offer high-end care to people, including endosulfan victims, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday. However, the pre-fabricated structure of the hospital at present cannot be used as a hospital building in the long-term as it had already developed leaks and rusty cracks.

