Tata hospital at Kasaragod to be made specialty hospital

December 07, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has no intention of closing down the Tata Hospital at Chemmanad grama panchayat in Kasaragod district and, instead, all efforts are on to convert it as a specialty hospital which can offer high-end care to people, including endosulfan victims, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday. However, the pre-fabricated structure of the hospital at present cannot be used as a hospital building in the long-term as it had already developed leaks and rusty cracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US