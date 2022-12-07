Tata hospital at Kasaragod to be made specialty hospital

  1. EPaper
December 07, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has no intention of closing down the Tata Hospital at Chemmanad grama panchayat in Kasaragod district and, instead, all efforts are on to convert it as a specialty hospital which can offer high-end care to people, including endosulfan victims, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday. However, the pre-fabricated structure of the hospital at present cannot be used as a hospital building in the long-term as it had already developed leaks and rusty cracks.

